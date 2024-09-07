Upskilling programs: Bridging the skills gap in various industries

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Private employers may choose to invest in upskilling and additional training for their staff for any number of reasons.

For Orlando-based events and entertainment technology firm LMG, a subsidiary of Entertainment Technology Partners (ETP), the impetus first came in 2016. That’s when LMG and ETP established The CoiL Learning Center, an in-house program that has grown to offer training, apprenticeships, internships, boot camps, networking and more related to the events and entertainment industry.

Read: Never forget: A guide to 9/11 remembrance events in Central Florida

Such programs can represent one important step for improving the wage outlook in Central Florida, by virtue of giving a path forward for workers starting at a company with an entry-level job.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group