U.S. airlines sue over federal fee-disclosure rules

It didn’t take long for airlines to fight back after the government targeted extra fees charged to travelers.

Several U.S. airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways — some of the largest airlines that fly into Orlando International Airport — as well as the airline lobbying group Airlines for America, sued the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday, protesting a new rule, which takes effect on July 1, that all add-on fees need to be disclosed to airline flyers.

“The rule will ensure that consumers have the information they need to understand the true costs of air transportation that apply to them, which will create a more competitive market with better outcomes for consumers,” said the DOT when announcing the new rule.

