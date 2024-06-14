U.S. Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency landing in Montverde area

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A United States Coast Guard helicopter landed in an open field in the Montverde area on Friday.

Coast Guard officials said an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landed just to the west of Lake Apopka near Dodie Trail.

An Orange County Sheriff helicopter was also seen on the group near the Coast Guard chopper.

Coast Guard officials said the helicopter’s aircrew performed a “precautionary emergency landing” around 8:54 a.m.

There were no injuries to the seven-person crew, and efforts to repair the helicopter and return to Air Station Clearwater are ongoing, officials said.

This incident occurred after a United States Navy helicopter made an emergency landing in rural Volusia County last week.

