U.S. home prices are the most expensive they have ever been

ORLANDO, Fla. — Home prices in the U.S. are the most expensive they have ever been.

The National Association of Realtors says the median price of a previously owned home increased to nearly $427,000 last month.

June was also the 12th month in a row in which prices increased on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, existing home sales fell more than 5% last month.

Experts say that is a sign of weakening demand.

