Foreign investment in U.S. homes declines as buyers face tight inventory, high prices

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

International buyers bought fewer U.S. homes in the past year but are paying more for residential real estate than ever before.

Foreign homebuyers purchased $42 billion in U.S. residential properties between April 2023 and March 2024, a 21.2% decline from the prior 12-month period, according to the National Association of Realtors. The approximately 54,300 existing homes sold to international buyers marks the lowest 12-month total on record since the NAR began tracking such transactions in 2009.

At the same time, both the average and median home-purchase prices paid by foreign buyers — $783,300 and $475,000, respectively — were the highest ever recorded by NAR.

Read: Florida officials react to President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group