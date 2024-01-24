US Navy and NATO manufacturer expands operations in Central Florida

DeLEON SPRINGS, Fla. — A leading manufacturer for the U.S. Navy and NATO is expanding operations into Central Florida.

State and Sparton officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new production support facility in DeLeon Springs.

Sparton officials said it will allow the company to make more of its underwater sound detection devices.

They say these are critically important to the Navy’s underwater operations.

Rep. Mike Waltz said he is proud the company chose Central Florida.

Sparton said it is expanding as the U.S. is focusing efforts to deter potential adversaries.

