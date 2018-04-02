  • U.S. representative's wife arrested on disorderly intoxication charge

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A U.S. representative’s wife was arrested Sunday night on charges of disorderly intoxication, Orange County deputies said.

     

    Rep. Darren Soto’s wife, Amanda, was released on bail Monday morning.

     

    Darren Soto (D) of Orlando released the following statement regarding his wife’s arrest: "My wife, Amanda, has for years suffered from depression and been under medical care. In accordance with her treatment plan and under her doctor's supervisor, she recently stopped using her medications. Yesterday, she drank too much and reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to arrest. She deeply regrets her actions and takes full responsibility for them."

     

    The circumstances surrounding her arrest have not been released.

