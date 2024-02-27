Local

US spacecraft that landed sideways on the moon sends new images, continues to communicate

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It has only been a few days since a U.S. company sent a spacecraft to the surface of the moon.

However, time is already running out for the “Odysseus” moon lander.

Officials said the spacecraft ended up sideways on the moon’s surface after making contact.

Intuitive Machines said it intended to collect data until the lander’s solar panels were no longer exposed to light.

And that will likely happen Tuesday, which is much earlier than expected.

Intuitive Machines said flight controllers continue to communicate with Odysseus.

It released several images Tuesday, which are the “closest observations of any spaceflight mission” to the moon’s south pole region.

It’s not clear how the sideways landing will affect the number of images and information Odysseus will send to Earth.

