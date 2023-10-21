‘Use caution’: Some Sumter County residents urged to stay indoors due to hazardous smoke

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County deputies are urging some county residents to stay indoors because of a large trash fire nearby.

Deputies said there’s a large trash fire containing hazardous materials at TM Recycling in Lake Panasoffkee.

Deputies said the fire department is in the process of extinguishing the fire and there is a lot of smoke in the air.

Anyone living within a mile of the recycling plant, located at 991 County Road 529A, Lake Panasoffkee, is asked to stay indoors until told otherwise.

You can monitor the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates.

