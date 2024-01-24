Valencia College hosts annual ‘Human Trafficking Awareness’ conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — Valencia College is hosting the 16th annual “Human Trafficking Awareness” conference.

Attendees are learning how to fight against that inhumane treatment with workshops and presentations led by experts and advocates.

The president and founder of United Abolitionists said they have seen reports of cases go up because people are becoming aware of human trafficking.

Watch: Survey shows the state of human trafficking safehouses in Florida

The conference runs through Thursday at the Valencia College School of Public Safety

Channel 9 anchor and reporter Karla Ray will be moderating a panel at the conference Thursday evening.

