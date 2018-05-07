  • Vape pen explosion suspected in St. Petersburg man's death

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A vape pen might have led to a man's death, fire officials said.

               

    Related Headlines

    The victim was found dead Saturday inside his charred home in St. Petersburg.

     

    Investigators said they won't know the official cause of his death until an autopsy is performed, but they suspect the fire started when his vape pen exploded.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    "We saw the smoke coming out of the roof, and so we were hoping that nobody was home, but then we found out that he was home," neighbor Dale Kleine said.

     

    According to FEMA, between 2000 and 2016, there were nearly 200 reported vape pen-related explosions in America.

     

    If it is determined that the fire was a result of the vape pen, it could be the first vape pen explosion death in the nation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vape pen explosion suspected in St. Petersburg man's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputy shot in head by man accused of shooting cat in Highland County,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward to be sentenced in wife's shooting death

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates legal loophole allowing purchase of semi-automatic rifle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Embry-Riddle student makes blind landing at Daytona Beach International Airport