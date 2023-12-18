Vatican changes course; Pope Francis declares priests can bless same-sex relationships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless couples in same-sex relationships—as long as the priests do not endorse the marriage.

Blessings for same-sex relationships previously were off-limits for bishops, priests and deacons.

The approval came in a declaration released Monday by the Vatican’s doctrine office.

Dozens in Central Florida are reacting to the news, including Father James Profirio-Bond, an openly gay Catholic priest in Orlando. He and his now-husband couldn’t receive a blessing in the Roman Catholic Church during their commitment ceremony 32 years ago—at least officially.

“A friend of mine, a classmate of mine from the Roman Catholic Church that did it,” said Profirio-Bond, explaining how they had to break the rules to have the ceremony blessed.

For the past 15 years, Porfirio-Bond has been a priest at Saint Dorothy Catholic Community, holding mass at the Center—an LGBTQ+ community center in Orlando.

It’s independent of the Roman Catholic Church—and welcomes those in the LGBTQ+ community.

He and others in the LBGTQ+ community told Eyewitness News they hope this news means the Church may soon allow for same-sex marriages.

Profirio-Bond has officiated at least 20 gay marriages in Orlando. He says all were raised Roman Catholics but could not get married in the Church.

“They love their faith. But their faith doesn’t love them,” he said. “It’s like God made the two of you, your children of God. Why not (marry them)? I am not God. I don’t make the decisions. You know, only one judges,” Profirio-Bond said.

Profirio-Bond officiated Brian Carboy and Larry Caul’s marriage in 2015.

“We were thrilled that we were able to,” Carboy said. “But for me, it would have been nicer to be welcomed by the community I had been raised in and supported for over 50 years.”

Carboy was raised Roman Catholic.

Channel 9 contacted the Orlando Diocese for comment on the Pope’s decision.

The Diocese referred to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement, which says in part, “Each of us needs God’s healing, love and mercy in our lives.”

