Vehicle fire causes roadblock on I-4

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car fire on I-4 westbound near East Colonial Drive caused a roadblock Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Fire and Police arrived on the scene, diverting traffic as parts of I-4 were blocked.

There is no official word on what caused the vehicle fire.

Channel 9 has reached out to Orlando police for the latest updates.

