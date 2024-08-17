Vehicle fire causes roadblock on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car fire on I-4 westbound near East Colonial Drive caused a roadblock Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Fire and Police arrived on the scene, diverting traffic as parts of I-4 were blocked.

There is no official word on what caused the vehicle fire.

Vehicle fire on I-4 (WFTV)

Channel 9 has reached out to Orlando police for the latest updates.

