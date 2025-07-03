Vehicle, pedestrian beach access ramp reopened in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach Shores says the county has reopened both vehicular and pedestrian access at the Emilia Avenue beach ramp.

The city says the ramp was closed after sustaining heavy damage from Hurricane Milton in October 2024. The ramp was temporarily repaired to restore pedestrian and vehicular access the following month.

The approach was closed again last month for reconstruction work, including a new vehicular ramp with gates and a new sidewalk on the north side of the approach.

The ramp has just reopened now that repairs are complete.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group