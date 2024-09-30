Very hot with heat index temps around 103 degrees on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot and humid on Monday.

Our area will see highs in the mid-90s, but the extra humidity will give us a heat index that feels closer to 103 degrees.

The high temperatures will bring a moderate to major heat risk for most of Central Florida.

The high heat will help to fuel our chance of seeing afternoon showers and storms.

Our area will have a 40% chance of scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening.

Some of the storm activity could be strong, with heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

As the week rolls on, we will see gradually lower temperatures and higher rain chances.

We are forecast to see high temps in the low 80s by Sunday.

