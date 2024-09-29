Tropics Update: Tropical Depression Twelve has formed

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active, as a new system forms in the Atlantic and new activity is possible in the northwestern Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Twelve formed Sunday evening in the eastern open Atlantic.

The depression is expected to be a tropical storm on Monday and a major hurricane on Friday.

Tropical Depression 12 (WFTV)

It is expected to remain at sea the next several days.

Read: St. Cloud intersection closed following crash involving motorized scooter

TD Twelve joins Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce in the Atlantic. The two other systems are also expected to remain out to sea.

We also continue to closely monitor some activity that may try to organize later this week in the Caribbean.

Tropical Depression 12 (WFTV)

This activity will lift into the central Gulf of Mexico and could eventually drift northeastward.

Read: Orange County fire station evacuated after fake grenade scare

Computer models remain highly varied with any development, but any activity will need to be closely monitored throughout the week.

Tropical Depression 12 (WFTV)

Stay with Channel 9 for updates on the potential Gulf system.

Read: Free brews: Dunkin’ celebrates National Coffee Day

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group