St. Cloud intersection closed following crash involving motorized scooter

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud Police and Fire Rescue Departments are investigating a crash in Osceola County.

The St.Cloud Fire Rescue Department said they have shut down the intersection of U.S. 192 and Narcoossee.

The fire department said they are working on a crash involving a car and a motorized scooter.

Investigators said some lanes would reopen once the medical helicopter departs, but several lanes will stay closed while the crash is investigated.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

