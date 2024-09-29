Orange County Fire Station Evacuated After Fake Grenade Scare

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters from an Orange County station have returned to their facility after a bomb scare Sunday morning.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the grenade was found at 6 a.m. at station 50 in the Holden Heights neighborhood.

A resident had found what they believed to be a grenade and brought it to the station.

Officials said the crew told the resident to leave the device outside and walk away.

Firefighters said the crew remained in quarters at the station but exited the physical building through the back door into the courtyard area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the bomb squad arrived on the scene and determined that it was not a real grenade and gave the all-clear.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

