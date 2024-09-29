Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida ships plenty of meals to Tampa after Hurrican Helene

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 15,000 meals have been shipped from Orlando to Tampa to help families in need during Hurricane Helene.

Saturday, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida put together and shipped 25 pallets of MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat) to Tampa Bay.

The category four hurricane caused severe flooding, knocked down power lines, uprooted trees, and destroyed much of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Days after the devastation, the shift to cleanup and recovery efforts is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

Hurricane Helene caused widespread damage, displacing families and cutting off access to essentials like food and water.

As a member of Feeding Florida Network, The Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is often called to help respond in the wake of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane.

