Veteran firefighter suffers serious burns while battling house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County fire captain was hospitalized after he was badly burned while responding to a house fire.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Southeast 20th Place, east of Silver Springs.

Firefighters said they arrived about 5 minutes after the first 911 call and saw heavy smoke once they got there.

During their response, the fire chief said Captain Chris Trubelhorn received serious burns.

He was rushed to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Officials said Trubelhorn is an 18-year veteran of Marion County Fire Rescue, and he has a long road to recovery.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details on Trubelhorn’s condition and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

