Police: Man in custody after another man shot at Orlando Wawa store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they are investigating a shooting at a Wawa store in Orlando.

Officers with Orlando Police Department responded to the store on North John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for OPD said that a man was shot inside the convenience store.

He is expected to be okay. police said.

Investigators told Channel 9 that another man turned himself in after the shooting.

WFTV is working to gather more details on who the victim and suspect are, if they know one another, and what led to the shooting.

