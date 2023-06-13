Victim in fatal Orange County stabbing identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was injured in a stabbing more than a week ago has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on the Saturday, June 3, deputies responded to the 3000 block of North Alafaya Trail- just south of the University of Central Florida’s campus- for reports of a stabbing.

See a map of the area below:

The victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries more than a week later on June 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the victim Tuesday as 18-year-old Jacob Dewitt.

According to the sheriff’s office, their homicide detectives are actively working leads in the case, but shared no information on a suspect or other details on the status of the investigation.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

