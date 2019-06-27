0 Video released of triple shooting at barbershop near Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted surveillance footage Thursday of a shooting earlier this month at a barbershop near Winter Park in which a 40-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured.

Deputies said Arvin Otero was fatally shot at about 6:30 p.m. June 1 at the Majestic Hair Studio at University and Semoran boulevards.

In the brief video, a gunman wearing a bandanna, a hoodie and dark pants is seen running into the barbershop, shooting a victim and fleeing.

The victim seen in the video was one of the two men who survived their injuries. Their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

"We think (the gunman) has a specific gait to his walk. He's obviously tall and lanky," Orange County Detective Brian Savelli said. "We are very confident that the public does know something and the people responsible for this -- or the person -- (have) talked about it or maybe even confided in somebody."

Eliud Gomez, the barbershop's owner, said the shooting has affected his business because the three victims were his employees.

"Right now, I have no barbers -- only me and my brother," he said.

The gunman's location and motive remain unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Homicide detectives need your help identifying this murder suspect who shot and killed one person and injured two others. The murder happened on June 1 at the Majestic Hair Studio on South Semoran Blvd. Call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/G0x6FOJxBY — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 27, 2019

