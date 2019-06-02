  • 3 men shot, 1 dies after shooting at barber shop near Winter Park, deputies say

    By: Deanna Allbrittin , Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting at a barber shop near Winter Park left one man dead and two injured Saturday evening.

    Orange County deputies said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a shopping plaza on South Semoran Boulevard near University Boulevard.

    Investigators said the three men were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds; one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Deputies stretched crime scene tape across a shopping plaza, with the focus on the investigation inside and outside a small barber shop.

    Deputies haven't said what led up to this shooting or given any information regarding the gunman. 

