Video shows suspect fleeing Orlando police after traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man tried to escape during an attempted traffic stop, and they released a video of the subsequent chase.

Police say Juan Daniel Colon, 31, took off when officers tried to pull him over for a traffic violation..

They say when he finally stopped, he ran out of the car, cut through a backyard, hopped a fence, crossed a field and then climbed a tree.

But the K-9 crew was on duty, and officers were able to arrest him.

They then learned he had two active warrants out of Seminole County.

Colon is charged with fleeing and resisting a law enforcement officer.

