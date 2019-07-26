0 Viera East residents ready to wage court battle over $11M bond to upgrade golf course

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Some Brevard County residents living in Viera East don't want to pay $11 million to upgrade a 25-year-old golf course.

Now, some of the residents say they will fight the board’s decision in court.

The community development district responsible for running the Viera East Golf Club says it's showing its age and this has become a charged issue for the community.

TRENDING NOW:

The Viera East Community Development District, which operates the course, said it's in need of attention.

Plans include a new irrigation system, bunker improvements and a $2.9 million clubhouse renovation.

The cost of the $11 million bond, just approved to pay for it, will be shared by the district's 4,200 households.

“You've got people living in an 800-square-foot condo that are paying the same exact payment as somebody who lives on the golf course in a 4,000-square-foot home,” said Viera East resident Rob Dale.

Dale, who both lives and runs a business in Viera East, is one of the residents who has sought out an attorney to seek injunctive relief before homeowners are on the hook for that bond.

“It has to be shown that there is a direct benefit being conferred on those people affected by the bond,” attorney Blake Stewart said. “In this particular case, we were provided with a proposal which simply states there is a direct benefit.”

Some believe the special assessment is actually a deterrent to selling property in Viera East. Over the next 20 years, it adds up to more than $2,900 per household.

Payments won't start until another bond is paid in full. But several homeowners have no interest in new debt.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.