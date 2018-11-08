Vietnam veteran dies before being reunited with stolen service dog; suspects arrested

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Vietnam veteran died before he could be reunited with his service dog, which deputies said was stolen by two women last month.
Jennifer Gotschall and Monique Cosser were arrested Tuesday on grand theft charges.
Osceola County deputies, with the help of other law enforcement agencies and tips from the public, were able to identify the women seen on surveillance video snatching the dog and issue an arrest warrant.
Read: Woman caught on camera stealing Vietnam veteran's service dog, deputies say
Joseph Hanson, a 67-year-old man who suffered from PTSD, died Tuesday before he was reunited with his beloved service dog, a Pomeranian named Kira, Hanson's friend told Channel 9.
Deputies said that on Oct. 28, one of the suspects began a fight with Hanson at Old Town in Kissimmee while the other woman crept up behind him, unleashed Kira and walked away.
Hanson never saw the woman behind him and had no idea what happened to his dog before deputies reviewed the surveillance video, deputies said.
Deputies received a tip from a concerned citizen who saw Hanson’s story on the news. A friend of Hanson's, who is going to adopt the dog, said Kira was found Sunday.
Hanson died before he was reunited with Kira.
Bittersweet news to report. The @OsceolaSheriff reports the Vietnam Veteran who’s service dog was stolen at Old Town died a day before they found his dog. Joseph Hanson shared this picture with me last week showing him with Kira & Star. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0cuWZIz4w5— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 8, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}