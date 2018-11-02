Woman caught on camera stealing Vietnam veteran's service dog, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are asking the public’s help finding a veteran’s service dog.
Deputies said the 6-pound Pomeranian, named Kira, was stolen from it’s owner Sunday.
The 67-year-old owner, a Vietnam veteran with PTSD, told deputies he was at Old Town when a woman began an altercation with him.
Meanwhile, another woman snuck up behind the man and unleashed Kira. The victim said he never saw the second woman and had no idea what happened to the dog.
The incident was captured on surveillance video and deputies said the second woman is seen stealing Kira.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
