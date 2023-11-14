Vigil planned, memorial fund started for girl, 5, killed in Orlando hit-and-run; driver still sought

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a 5-year-old girl killed in an Orlando hit-and-run crash on Saturday is urging the driver who fled the scene of the accident to come forward.

“To whoever did this please come forward and turn yourself in,” Aiyanna McCoy’s mother Chelsea Smith said in a statement.

Orlando police said two cars were traveling on North Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday night when a 2016 silver Mercedes C300 hit a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder with Aiyanna and her family inside, causing their car to drive off the road.

Police said Aiyanna and one other passenger their car were ejected. Aiyanna died at a nearby hospital. Officers said the rest of her family members who were injured in the crash are expected to recover.

Police said they are still searching for the driver of the Mercedes, who fled the scene following the crash.

Smith is urging that person the turn themselves as she mourns the loss of her daughter.

She said Aiyanna was sweet and loving, and loved dancing, gymnastics and Peppa Pig.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out just keep me and my family in your prayers,” Smith said in a statement.

Aiyanna’s family is planning a balloon release in her honor on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. near the crash location at 4340 N. Orange Blossom Trail. Attendees are asked to bring pink and white balloons.

Orange County Public Schools is also accepting donations for a memorial fund benefiting Aiyanna’s family. The 5-year-old was a kindergarten student at Orange Center Elementary.

“We ask for your help in raising funds for Aiyanna’s family to help cover the cost of her funeral and other medical expenses for the family,” the district said.

