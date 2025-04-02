Vines Grille bankruptcy: Cash offer on table to buy Restaurant Row staple

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Vines Grille + Wine Bar, the Restaurant Row staple which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, has a $175,000 cash offer from Euphoria Hospitality for its assets, excluding the name.

The sale aims to maximize creditor value, with a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida set for April 23 to approve the transaction.

Euphoria Hospitality has already made a $50,000 deposit, according to a recent court filing. Assets included in the deal range from furniture and equipment to the liquor inventory, leasehold improvements and social media accounts.

