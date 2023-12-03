Violectric brings its musical mix of holiday classics and modern hits to Lake Eola for holiday show

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for some rockin’ good times when Violectric returns to Orlando for a night of free music and fun for the whole family at the 11th Annual Violectric Holiday Show at Lake Eola.

Violectric, started by renowned “Vinylinist” Michlle Jones, features talented musician from Central Florida playing stringed instruments and brining listeners a musical mashup of holiday classics and modern hits.

The 90-minute live concert will feature traditional holiday songs like O Christmas Tree, The First Noel and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits like Born to Run, Heroes and Sweet Dreams to name just a few.

This year, special guest performers are Pianist Carol Stein, Edgewater High School Orchestra and Howard Middle School Orchestra.

“It’s our favorite time of the year, and we couldn’t be happier to announce the return of our special holiday tradition, Violectric Holiday Show,” says Jones. “Last year was a huge milestone year for us celebrating the 10th annual show and receiving two proclamations from both Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaiming ‘Violectric Holiday Show 10th Anniversary Day’ in the City of Orlando. We look forward to carrying that same momentum and excitement over to this year’s show and continuing to share our gift of electrifying string music to many Central Florida and visiting families this holiday season.”

The 90-minute live concert presented by the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation is happening at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 7p.m.

Concert goers can also bring a donation to support Violectric Education Programs, a not-for-profit music education program allows Violectric to perform workshops throughout the U.S., Asia and beyond, including master classes and performances combining Violectric with student string groups.

