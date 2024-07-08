Violent kidnapping suspect to appear in Marion County court

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of kidnapping a woman from her Wildwood home is set to appear before a judge in Marion County.

James Savage is set to have a court hearing Monday morning.

Investigators said he took the woman against her will back in March.

Read: Suspect surrenders after barricading himself inside home in The Villages

He then barricaded himself inside of a Marion County home for more than 20 hours before surrendering.

Two weeks after the kidnapping, a woman accused Savage of assaulting her in a Publix parking lot earlier that same month.

Read: Deputies: Suspect in Wildwood kidnapping elbowed an elderly women at a Publix parking lot

He’s facing a battery charge in that case as well.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned court hearing and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group