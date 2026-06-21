Virgin Atlantic shifts to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Virgin Atlantic will transfer all its operations at Orlando International Airport (MCO) from Terminal A to Terminal C beginning June 30, 2026.

The change is intended to help balance passenger traffic across the airport complex, aiming to provide a more predictable flow in checkpoints, concessions, and other areas.

Virgin Atlantic commenced service at Orlando International Airport in 1992. The airline currently maintains a daily nonstop service between Orlando and London Heathrow, United Kingdom, and Orlando and Manchester, United Kingdom.

During peak seasons, service to London Heathrow and Manchester increases to twice daily. Virgin Atlantic also operates a seasonal, twice-weekly nonstop service between Orlando and Edinburgh, Scotland.

Terminal C, which opened in 2022, currently hosts the majority of international airlines serving MCO. The transfer of Virgin Atlantic’s operations coincides with an expansion of Terminal C.

The expansion will introduce four new MARS (Multiple Aircraft Ramp System) gates, identified as 250-254.

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