Visit Orlando introduces OPAL, AI-powered trip planning tool

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando has launched a new AI-powered trip planning tool called OPAL (Orlando Planning Assistance by Locals) to enhance its Vacation Planning Services.

According to Visit Orlando president and CEO, Casandra Matej, “Unlike other AI travel tools, Visit Orlando’s OPAL is trained by local experts, combining human-curated knowledge with Mindtrip’s trusted global travel data from more than 40 sources, including Google Places and TripAdvisor.”

“This is a natural evolution of how Visit Orlando helps travelers plan their trip.”

The tool is available 24/7 on VisitOrlando.com and is powered by Mindtrip, which provides trusted global travel data from more than 40 sources.

“Because we are a complex destination, we’re continuously expanding ways we connect people to experiences they value most-from Michelin-recognized dining in local neighborhoods to the newest attractions or entertainment options for the whole family,” states Matej.

Visit Orlando’s Vacation Planning Services also offers one-on-one consultations, insider advice, and multilingual personalized guidance.

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