Volunteer attorneys provide free wills and directives in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteer attorneys at New Covenant Baptist Church in Orlando will offer free legal services to help residents prepare essential end-of-life documents, including wills and advance health care directives, on March 19th, 2026.

This clinic aims to provide peace of mind to eligible participants by helping them plan for the future.

Requirements:

You must complete an intake form and meet income eligibility requirements. After you register, an attorney will help you at the clinic. Register for the clinic by scanning the QR code or calling (800)-405-1417. to eligible participants by helping them plan

