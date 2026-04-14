Volunteers from Florida chapter head to Guam for Typhoon Sinlaku relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Over the weekend, eight dedicated volunteers from the American Red Cross North and Central Florida region headed to Guam to help prepare for Typhoon Sinlaku.

Officials warn that the storm could lead to widespread flooding and damage in the U.S. territory. Guam and Hawaii face Pacific storms threatening the islands, with impacts possible in the upcoming days.

The American Red Cross is sending disaster teams nationwide to assist.

Volunteers Include:

Frank Hall, Tampa Bay Chapter, assigned to logistics and distribution of emergency supplies.

Garry Potts, Tampa Bay Chapter

Terri Vandegrift, Tampa Bay Chapter

Kathy Burkett, Central Florida Coast Chapter, based in Orlando

Erica Santella, Central Florida Coast Chapter, based in Orlando

Jerry Salsburg, Central Florida Coast Chapter, based in Orlando

Larry Vavroch, Central Florida Coast, based in Orlando

Yvette Moore, Northeast Florida Chapter, based in Jacksonville

Disaster teams are ready to support shelters and provide meals and other disaster recovery supplies as soon as the storm moves away from the islands.

Sinlaku has upgraded to a Category 5 typhoon, the strongest so far this year, expected to hit Guam and the Mariana Islands, U.S. territories. Weather worsened Sunday as Sinlaku reached 180 mph sustained winds and 220 mph gusts.

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