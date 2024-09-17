Volusia County implements strict online course requirements for students caught vaping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County School leaders are taking a tough approach to keep kids away from vapes.

Students caught with one on campus will have to take a nine-week online course, and if they don’t complete it, they’ll be placed in an alternative school.

Executive Director for Graduation Assurance and Student Services Mike Mcallef said so far this year, every student has picked the course.

The course includes modules related to the dangers of vaping and mental health.

When a student completes the course, they will have to give a presentation to their peers.

“You have to score 100 on every module before you advance on, so it’s not something you can just click through and go through. You have to put time and effort. You have to do notes, you have to submit your notes, they have to be reviewed and graded so it is a process,” said Mcallef.

The course comes from a partnership with the State Attorney’s Office and three other school districts.

Mcallef said that so far this year, 107 students have been found with vapes. We have attached the lesson plan and PowerPoint to this story.

