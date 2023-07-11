Volusia County leaders to vote on program to allow for more dogs on the beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Council is expected to take up a pilot program that would allow more dogs on the beach.

The program would allow dogs on Ormond Beach between Milsap Road and Rockfeller Drive.

If approved, visitors would see marked signs at beach access ramps.

The rules would require pets to be on a leash at all times and up to date on their shots.

If approved Tuesday, the program would begin in November and run for a year-and-a-half.

