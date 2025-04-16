Volusia County leaders will look into expanding beach driving on a section of Daytona Beach

, Fla. — The beach driving debate is back on the table in Volusia County. This time, leaders are looking into expanding a section of driving that’s been closed to cars for almost 30 years.

The area in question is between International Speedway Boulevard and Auditorium Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

When the county shut that section down in 1996, leaders believed it would spur growth for big businesses like resorts by giving them their own private beaches. Nearly 30-years later, local business owners are feeling nostalgic.

“They were backing up all the way to get to the beach, look at it now, something isn’t right,” said Johnny Sanchez, owner of John’s Rock N Ride.

He believes more traffic near the pier would lead people to Main Street.

But President and CEO of the Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County, Bob Davis, doesn’t agree. He adds many big brands and hotels have backed out of Daytona Beach because of the driving. He believes bringing it back will hurt the hotels already here.

“Such as the Hilton. They expect no driving. At the plaza when it reopens, they expect no driving because that’s the way they booked their reservation,” said Davis.

The move made by the county council Tuesday means they’ll now begin consulting with the state and the city of Daytona Beach to see how beach driving could work if they decide to go in that direction.

