Volusia County man accused of domestic violence faces judge today

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange man knew for being a First Amendment advocate across Volusia County has been arrested on domestic violence charges and faced a judge today.

Mark Dickinson, a former South Daytona Police Officer, runs the social media platform known as “James Madison Audits.”

Today, a judge granted him pre-trial release, but he was ordered not to have contact with his wife, the alleged victim.

In 911 calls, you can hear his wife telling dispatchers she is watching him destroy their home through their ring doorbell. She also explains she left with her kids because he was armed.

“Do you know where the guns are in the house?” asked the dispatcher.

“There was one on my nightstand but he said he is taking that. He has one or two in the house,” said Dickinson’s wife.

Dickinson is known across Volusia County for recording law enforcement.

