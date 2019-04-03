Volusia County man accused of child molestation, other possible victims, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies believe there could be more alleged victims after a teenager said a 70-year-old man molested him nearly a decade ago.
Detectives said that victim also told them he saw child pornography on the suspect's electronic devices.
Related Headlines
The teenager came forward and told investigators he was inappropriately touched by the suspect when he was 9 or 10 years old.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Suspect to boyfriend's ex: 'I will bury you alive & let a cancer eat your entire family'
- Night of drinking leads to two men shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests, deputies say
- VIDEO: West Virginia mom thwarts kidnapping of 5-year-old daughter
Deputies arrested Deltona resident Patrick Renner onTuesday after the 17-year-old boy told detectives Renner molested him approximately seven or eight years ago.
The arrest affidavit states the boy was sleeping on the couch and awoke to Renner’s hand down his pants.
"These people don't stop. And our children are innocent," said a woman who said she knows Renner but wishes to remain anonymous.
Detectives said the teen also reported seeing child pornography on Renner's electronic devices, so they believe there could be more potential victims.
Renner is charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and he's being held on no bond.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}