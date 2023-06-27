Volusia County man arrested after performing lewd act on beach in front of children, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A man was taken to the Volusia County Jail after he performed a sex act on a beach, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Nolan Hernandez, 26, was arrested after he performed a sex act in public, near the Granada approach in Ormond Beach.

Investigators said several people witnessed Hernandez performing the act, including several young teenagers.

Deputies said Hernandez faces two charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child.

