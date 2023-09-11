Volusia County man found shot to death on South Florida roadside

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are asking for help solving a Deltona man’s murder.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a passerby found the body of 56-year-old William Tempesta lying on the side of a rural road there early Sunday morning.

The man was driving along 45th street and Jog Road when he saw the body and called 911.

Officers responded to the scene in the 5900 block of North Jog Road between the entrance to the Iron horse Subdivision and Florida’s Turnpike where they found Tempesta dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Tempesta was identified through his fingerprints and his family in Volusia County was notified of his death at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say they believe Tempesta, who is from Deltona, was murdered somewhere else and left in the area by his killer or killers, and that he had not been dead for very long before he was found.

Tempesta is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a black and gray t-shirt when he was found but had no identification on him, according to the police department.

The exact time and cause of Tempesta’s death will be confirmed through an autopsy by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office. It’s expected to be completed by Monday.

Police say Tempesta had no known ties to the South Florida area, so investigators are now asking the public for help tracking down anyone who knew him or who knows what might have happened to him.

They’re also looking for anyone who thinks they may have noticed any unusual activity or a stopped vehicle in the area where the body was found overnight Saturday or early Sunday morning.

Tips can be reported directly to Detective Regina Wood at (561) 822-1698

People who wish to remain anonymous can report tips through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County by calling 1-800-458-8477 or online here.

Tips reported to Crime Stoppers can result in a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information provided leads directly to an arrest.

