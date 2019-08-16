Volusia County man recaptured after walking out of courtroom during his robbery trial

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County man who investigators said was on the run after casually walking out of a courtroom in the middle of his robbery trial has found himself back in jail.
Anthony Gearing, 29, was caught by authorities two weeks after he was waiting for a jury to come back with a verdict in his robbery trial.
Surveillance showed Gearing walking out of the courtroom and getting into a waiting SUV in the parking lot.
Gearing was on trial on charges of robbing a Dollar General where prosecutors said he pointed a gun at a sales clerk before escaping with $700.
Gearing was not in custody during the trial because he was able to post his $75,000 bond.
"If you're out on bond, as long as you don't violate the conditions of the bond, you're allowed to remain free," said one official. "While you go to trial, you're allowed to walk around while you're waiting on the verdict to come."
The jury did eventually come to a guilty verdict after Gearing left the building. Prosecutors said that verdict could come with a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
A judge may now hand down a stiffer sentence after Gearing's recapture.
