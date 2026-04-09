Volusia County opens registration for summer day camps

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Volusia County can now register children for summer day camps offered through the county’s parks and recreation program, with camps running at a dozen locations from June through late July.

County officials say the annual summer camp program is designed for children ages 5 to 12 and gives working families a full-day option during summer break, with supervised activities running from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The camps begin June 8 and continue through July 24.

Staff-led programming will include indoor and outdoor games, arts and crafts and field trips, with locations spread across both east and west Volusia County.

East side camp sites include:

Holly Hill School

R.J. Longstreet Elementary School

James Street Park

Mary DeWees Park

Coronado Elementary School

Indian River Elementary School

West side camp locations include:

Gemini Springs Park

DeBary Hall Historic Site

River Springs Middle School

Chisholm Community Center

Boy Scout Hut

Taylor T. Dewitt Middle-High School

The weekly cost is $90, with a one-time $25 registration fee.

County officials say online registration remains open through June 1, and families using county scholarship vouchers must submit voucher information before signing up.

For many parents, the county camps serve as one of the region’s more affordable structured summer options, while giving children a mix of activity, social time and supervised care during the school break.

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