0 Volusia County principal retires amid allegations she created fake class, hired unqualified staff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Mainland High School's former principal submitted her resignation and retired last week after a report said she created a fake class that gave student athletes all A's and had counselors and teachers working in roles that they were not qualified for.

The report shows the Volusia County school district was investigating Dr. Cheryl Salerno prior to the allegations.

The school district began investigating former Mainland High School principal Dr. Cheryl Salerno who resigned from her role last week.

The school district reprimanded her for giving out last year's AP test to freshman and not telling them they would not earn college credit for the course.

The school board said they were not aware of the allegations prior to the report.

School Board President Carl Persis said, "Well, in order for us to know a teacher is in a class that is not certified to teach that class, that's all generated from the master scheduled, forward to us."

The district confirmed that eight of the nine students were athletes.

The district also did not know how the inflated grades would affect the transcripts of the former students and any possible scholarships they have received.

Dr. Salerno has not commented on the matter.

#breaking: new documents show former .@Mainlandhigh principal Cheryl Salerno was assigned to teach a speech class with 9 students that never happened even though students were all given A's. District documents recommended she be terminated. But she retired instead — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 15, 2019

In her resignation letters, Salerno writes she's grateful for the opportunity to serve and is stepping down. They don't mention the investigations pic.twitter.com/On5lwsBoOs — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 15, 2019

