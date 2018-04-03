0 Volusia County school district considers hiring private security firm

DeBARY, Fla. - Volusia County Schools is now exploring the costs of using a private security firm on campus.

The school district said it's unsure the state would allow for the hiring of a private security firm, but it's gathering the information anyway in case law enforcement agencies don't have enough manpower to staff each school, which will be required by law.

As students were dismissed from DeBary Elementary School Tuesday, students' relatives said it's time for every school to have at least one resource officer.

"I feel that should be funded and paid for and done deal," said Anna Johnson, whose grandchild attends the school.

But filling those positions is easier said than done. That's why the school district is now gathering information about the costs and possible use of a private security firm on campus until law enforcement has the manpower to staff the schools.

"We know that our law enforcement agencies don't have enough personnel, so this is just another avenue that we're looking at that might be a possibility for us," school district spokeswoman Nancy Wait said.

The district said it will need an additional 44 school resource officers under the new law signed after the mass shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The administrative office is asking private companies to submit estimated costs and implementation proposals.

So far, no decision has been made and there's no guarantee the state would even allow it.

"Right now, it's not permitted in law, but maybe there will be an exemption down the road, and we want to be ready," Wait said. "The legislation was just passed, so lots of things can happen between now and implementation, and we're just trying to be prepared."

The Florida Department of Education said Tuesday that it's still reviewing the legislation and will share any guidance that gets issued.

Those documents could help decide what kind of security patrols the county's schools.

The district is asking private companies to submit the information by Friday.

There's no cost to the district to research the issue, and if the state says no, administrators say they'll just drop the idea and do something else.

"It is purely to get information so that we will have it in case the state says, 'Woah, there are not enough law enforcement officers to fill this capacity. Maybe we should look at security officers from private firms,'" Wait said.

The district said privately employed officers wouldn't be able to make arrests, but they could offer a short-term solution.

The new law allows schools to fulfill the requirement by arming staff members, which is something the school district hasn't decided on.

