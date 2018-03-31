  • Teen arrested as part of trio who allegedly robbed DeLand Middle School student, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested one of three people suspected of attacking and robbing a DeLand Middle School student who was walking home. 

    Jarvis Carr, 16, was arrested Friday and faces a felony robbery charge. Two other suspects, who deputies did not identify, are still being sought. 

    The 15-year-old DeLand Middle School student was walking home near the intersection of South Blue Lake and East Howry avenues when he was attacked.

    He had been on a field trip to DeLand High School that day.

    The victim said three men who were walking in the same direction he was from the school jumped him and snatched his wallet from his pocket. 

    The attackers waited until all cars had left the area before jumping him, the victim said. 

    According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives developed a suspect with the help of a school resource deputy and other juvenile services. 

    The victim identified Carr in a line up as one the people who robbed him and Carr was taken into custody. 
     

