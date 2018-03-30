  • Rockledge High School students stage walkout in support of Second Amendment

    By: Melonie Holt

    Two weeks after students in Central Florida and around the world walked out of class in solidarity with Parkland survivors, another walkout, this time in favor of gun rights, occurred at Rockledge High School.

    Some of the students who participated in the walkout said when the movement to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting in Parkland became political, they felt silenced. 

    “I’m pro-Second Amendment. I wouldn’t mind deeper background checks, of course, but the Second Amendment will not be infringed upon,” said student Anna Delaney. 

    Many Rockledge High School students participated in the original walkout two weeks ago—but Delaney and Chloe Deaton decided to organize the Friday rally. 

    The two said they respect the opinions of those who might disagree with them, but they think their beliefs should be respected too. 

    “I’m just saying that we should not let our rights be taken because someone else does something wrong,” said Deaton. 

    Delaney said she supports the idea of unidentified, specially trained faculty being allowed to carry guns on campus. 

