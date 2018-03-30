Pulse shooting trial: Central Florida reacts to not guilty verdict

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury found the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband and obstructing justice—and law enforcement officials, politicians and Pulse survivors are reacting.
Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf tweeted that true justice comes from a world where LGBT individuals "no longer have to fear bullets."
Pulse family: regardless of the verdict today, true justice lies in creating a world our 49 brothers & sisters would be proud of. One where we no longer have to fear bullets when we should be celebrating life. Love you all. ♥️— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) March 30, 2018
Orlando Police Chief John Mina said he is grateful for the jury's hard work and deliberation in rendering the verdict.
In response to several inquiries,here is a statement from @ChiefJohnMina on the verdict in the Noor Salman trial: pic.twitter.com/KdwjpEhqdW— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 30, 2018
Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub, was silent as she left the federal courthouse following the verdict.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he hopes the conclusion of the trial will allow the community to move on from the tragedy.
Hopefully the conclusion of the trial related to the Pulse tragedy can help our community continue the healing process. We remain committed to ensure those impacted by this tragedy receive the support they need through the Orlando United Assistance Center by calling 407-500-HOPE.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) March 30, 2018
