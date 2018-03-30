  • Pulse shooting trial: Central Florida reacts to not guilty verdict

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury found the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter not guilty of aiding and abetting her husband and obstructing justiceand law enforcement officials, politicians and Pulse survivors are reacting. 

    Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf tweeted that true justice comes from a world where LGBT individuals "no longer have to fear bullets."

    Orlando Police Chief John Mina said he is grateful for the jury's hard work and deliberation in rendering the verdict.

     

    Barbara Poma, the owner of the Pulse nightclub, was silent as she left the federal courthouse following the verdict.  

    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he hopes the conclusion of the trial will allow the community to move on from the tragedy.

     

     

